Ex-Maha minister’s accident: Ajit Pawar advises against travelling at night, cites Rishabh Pant’s example

Following the accident of former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, while citing examples of cricketer Rishabh Pant and BJP MLA Jaykumar, advised people to avoid road travel at night.

Both Pant and Gore had recently met with car accidents. “I have also mentioned in the state assembly that politicians, and even people from other walks of life, should avoid travel between 11.30 pm to 4 am. Because no matter how good the roads and vehicles are, it can be life threatening if your eyes close even for a split second as you might be sleepy,” Pawar said.

Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde had suffered minor injuries after a road accident in Beed district at midnight on Wednesday, as the car driver lost control.

Munde was airlifted to Mumbai after the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital. Pawar who went to visit the injured leader, spoke with the media afterwards and also gave an update about Munde’s health.

“Dhananjay met with an accident in Parli at 2:30 last night. The doctor has done a thorough examination and his 7th and 8th ribs have been fractured,” he said. Pawar further informed that Munde’s condition is stable and the information about when he will be discharged will be known by Thursday evening. He also requested the party workers to pray for Munde’s speedy recovery instead of crowding the hospital.