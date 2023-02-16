scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
DGCA gives approval for night landing at Shirdi Airport

The night landing services are expected to start in March-April.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday gave approval for night landing at Shirdi Airport. The decision has come as good news for lakhs of pilgrims who throng the temple town daily.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had pursued the proposal with the civil aviation ministry, thanked Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. “It is good news for people who visit Shirdi. The DGCA on Thursday morning approved the proposal for allowing night landing at Shirdi Greenfield Airport,” he said.

This is the third important decision taken in the last two months in connection with Shirdi, which comes under Ahmednagar district, according to Fadnavis.

“In December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Nagpur-Shirdi Samruddhi Mahamarg. On February 10, the PM flagged off the Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express. And now the Centre has given the nod for night landing at Shirdi,” he said.

The special impetus to improve the infrastructure to facilitate multimodal travel by the Centre and the state is keeping in mind pilgrims who visit the Shirdi temple, the abode of Saibaba, from within the country and abroad in large numbers.

A few months ago, Fadnavis met Scindia and requested him to give permission for night landing at the airport.

“Devotees who want to participate in the 4am mangal aarti, which takes place daily in the temple, will now be able to participate,” the deputy CM said.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 21:12 IST
