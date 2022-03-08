DG (Law and Order) to probe police action against Independent MLA: Home minister

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday said that director general (Law and Order) will conduct a probe into police action against Independent MLA Ravi Rana, in connection with an incident of ink thrown on the Amravati municipal commissioner by people angry over the removal of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj there last month.

Rana said in the state Assembly that the Amravati Police had filed cases against him under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) when he was in Delhi.

Replying to the issue, Walse Patil said the statue of the Maratha warrior king was removed as per rules since permission of the local administration was not taken for erecting it.

“After the ink attack on the civic commissioner, police had no option but to take stern action. The DG (Law and Order) will inquire into the police case against MLA Rana,” he added.