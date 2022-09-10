‘We dared to get SC opened at night’: Devendra Fadnavis reacts to beautification of Yakub Memon’s grave

Fadnavis said, “The state has witnessed how our government (2014-2019) had taken a quick decision to ensure a death sentence (for Yakub Memon). We showed the courage to get the Supreme Court opened at night to fast track the matter. The court ordered death by hanging to the convict which was immediately executed. Those guilty were punished. We never compromised on national interests.”

Fadnavis was then the chief minister and led the Shiv Sena and BJP coalition government in Maharashtra between 2014 to 2019 when on July 30, 2015 Memon was hanged.

The deputy chief minister added that in contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government “set the example of patronising the individuals who were companions of the accused of the Mumbai bomb blast case. “In the MVA government, they had a minister who had links with underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim,” Fadnavis said apparently referring to Nawab Malik

Memon was convicted and hanged till death for his role in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case. A couple of days ago, BJP MLA Ram Kadam made public pictures of Memon’s grave. The photographs showed the grave upgraded with marble tiles and lit up with LED lights.

The BJP raised questions over the beautification of Memon’s grave. BJP’s Mumbai president Ashish Shelar accused the MVA government of having beautified the grave. Shelar also attacked Shiv Sena for sanctioning permission for the beautification of the grave. He argued that the BMC, which sanctions permission, is ruled by the Sena. He also questioned how could the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena coalition government overlook the decision taken by the BMC.

However, Kabrasthan Trustee member Shoab Khatib termed the charge baseless. He said, “There are several big graves that have marble tiles. The grave was lit because of Baadi Raat. All the graves are lit. It is a normal practice.”

On Friday, Fadnavis had ordered a probe into the matter to ascertain the facts and find out why and who gave permission for the beautification of the grave.