Backing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the state government was committed to introducing the set of personal laws, as they had constitutional validity.
“The process of UCC draft is underway. We are going to bring the UCC soon,” he told media persons during Diwali Milan, held at his official residence.
Slamming AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, both of whom objected to the BJP’s decision to bring the UCC, the CM said, “Under the Constitution’s Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP), UCC has the mandate.”
“Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution has given us fundamental rights and DPSP. One such directive states that every state should bring a Uniform Civil Code. Who has written this? The Constitution of India. It is a Constitutional responsibility,” Fadnavis said.
The CM, however, added that the Directive Principles cannot be implemented like fundamental rights, as they require consensus among people.
He added, “The Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, had launched a campaign to undermine every Constitutional body, including (the) ECI, Supreme Court, Parliament and CAG. They are using the Special Intensive Revision as a pretext to attack democracy and the Constitution. Therefore, BJP had to take to the streets and counter the Opposition’s fake narrative… The Congress wants to bring an ultra leftist regime in the country. But people will not accept it,” said Fadnavis.
NCP-NCP(SP) merger
Breaking his silence on the rumours of a merger of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with NCP (Sharad Pawar), Fadnavis said, “Only Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar can tell (that). If any decision were taken, we would have been informed. The merger cannot happen without our knowledge. And till now, neither has conveyed anything to us.”
The CM has also assured that the NCP’s demand for the finance portfolio will be met. “We have absolutely no problem.”
His remarks came amidst last week’s developments, when NCP’s Praful Patel visited Sharad Pawar in the hospital, where the latter was admitted after he fell ill. NCP’s Parth Pawar also visited Pawar’s residence thrice. Additionally, State NCP leader Sunil Tatkare had indicated that late Ajit Pawar had wanted a merger.
Further, commenting on the difference between the working style of the late Ajit Pawar and Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, Fadnavis said, “It would be unfair to draw any comparison, as Ajitdada had vast experience in politics and administration, stretching several decades. Sunetratai has taken charge recently. She is adapting to the responsibilities well.”