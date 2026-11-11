Backing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the state government was committed to introducing the set of personal laws, as they had constitutional validity.

“The process of UCC draft is underway. We are going to bring the UCC soon,” he told media persons during Diwali Milan, held at his official residence.

Slamming AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, both of whom objected to the BJP’s decision to bring the UCC, the CM said, “Under the Constitution’s Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP), UCC has the mandate.”

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“Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution has given us fundamental rights and DPSP. One such directive states that every state should bring a Uniform Civil Code. Who has written this? The Constitution of India. It is a Constitutional responsibility,” Fadnavis said.