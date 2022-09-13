scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to unveil reformer Annabhau Sathe’s statue in Moscow

Also a noted Marathi writer, Annabhau Sathe has to his credit 35 novels, 12 film screenplays and ten ballads. He spent some years in Russia and his works have also been translated into Russian.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis left for a five-day Russia tour early on Tuesday where he will unveil a statue of veteran social reformer and writer Annabhau Sathe, besides dedicating a portrait of Sathe to the Indian embassy in Moscow. Speaker Rahul Narwekar has accompanied Fadnavis on the trip.

Born into a Dalit community in Sangli district’s Wategoan village on August 1, 1920, Sathe fought against oppression and injustice. Since childhood he had witnessed and experienced socio-economic prejudices and atrocities against the oppressed and the poor. He was deeply influenced by Marxism and later Ambedkarism.

“Annabhau Sathe’s work shows his struggles and sacrifice for the upliftment of poor, backward and oppressed sections of society. Unveiling his statue and dedicating the portrait in Moscow is itself a great honour for all of us in Maharashtra. It is both historic and a moment of pride,” Fadnavis said.

Sathe also participated in the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement along with communists and socialist leaders such as S A Dange, S M Joshi, Prabodhankar Thackeray and Amar Shaikh. A noted Marathi writer, Sathe has to his credit 35 novels, 12 film screenplays and ten ballads. His novel Fakira, which was later made into a film by the same name, is widely acclaimed. Sathe was also closely associated with the Indian People’s Theatre Movement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

He dedicated his life and work to the upliftment of the oppressed classes. He was at the forefront of agitations, strongly raising his voice against injustice through street protests and his writing. Sathe also strived for higher wages and dignity of labour. He spent some years in Russia and his works have been translated into Russian over the years.

Fadnavis is also scheduled to hold an interactive session with NRIs in Russia on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will unveil the statue of Annabhau Sathe at the State Library for Foreign Literacy. It will be followed by dedicating an oil painting of Sathe to the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

More from Mumbai

The deputy chief minister will participate in events organised at the Indian Council of Cultural Relations, Lomonosov Moscow University, Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Science, Russian State University for the Humanities, Pushkin Russian Longway Institute and St Petersburg University. During his stay in Russia, Fadnavis has also scheduled a few business meetings to attract foreign collaboration and investments in Maharashtra.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 03:20:28 pm
Next Story

Curtain yet to fall on Ajit Pawar’s ‘disappearing’ act from NCP stage?

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement