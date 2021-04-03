Devendra Fadnavis to CM Uddhav Thackeray: Appoint woman IPS officer to probe suicide

N A letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, Friday said the government should appoint a woman IPS officer to investigate the suicide of range forest officer Deepali Chavan( File)

“What led such a young forest officer to commit suicide? The matter must be thoroughly investigated to ascertain the facts and punish those responsible,” he wrote. Chavan (28) had shot herself at Harisal in Melghat Tiger Reserve on March 26. She had left behind a suicide note, in which she accused Gugamal Forest Division Deputy Conservator of Forest Vinod Shivkumar of harassment. The government had on Thursday instituted a probe into the suicide.



“…There are several aspects in the case, which cannot be dismissed without going in detail… The government should appoint a woman IPS officer to probe the case. A seasoned lawyer, Ujjwal Nikam, should be appointed to represent the matter in court,” wrote Fadnavis.