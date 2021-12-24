Statutory development boards must for balanced development: Devendra Fadnavis

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday urged the state government to reconstitute the statutory development boards to strike a regional balance. In the absence of these boards, development in Vidarbha and Marathwada has come to a halt, the BJP leader said.

“In statutory development boards it is not enough to make allocations of funds. What is significant is it has to be spent. If the funds remain unspent, it is carried forward. It does not lapse. Thus, the funds are dedicated for the stated projects in the region,” Fadnavis said in the Assembly.

“If the MVA government has problems with the Governor’s authority in the boards, it can bring amendments. But scrapping these boards is not the solution. It has adversely affected the development of Vidarbha and Marathwada as there are no funds or projects allocated towards bridging the backlog in the irrigation sector.”

Drawing attention to the protests by farmers following disconnection of electricity and agriculture pumps, Fadnavis said, “The farmers should get the connection once they pay the current electricity bills. Now, this is the promise made by you and it should be kept.”