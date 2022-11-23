scorecardresearch
Devendra Fadnavis questions MVA govt’s inaction on Shraddha Walkar’s letter to police in 2020

Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi in May this year, had lodged a complaint against him at a police station in Maharashtra in November 2020

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said an investigation will be held to ascertain why no action was taken on a letter sent by Shraddha Walkar to the police in 2020.

Walkar was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla in May this year. The Indian Express reported that she had lodged a complaint against him at a police station in Maharashtra in November 2020, saying that he used to hit her, scare her and threaten to kill her.

Meanwhile, the state BJP unit demanded a detailed probe into the failure of state police, under the former CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, to act on Walkar’s letter.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar also sought to know who was behind suppressing the letter.

The BJP also held the MVA government responsible for complacency in the case.

“The BJP leaders believe Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena ( UBT) should explain why its government did not act on the letter of a state resident who was pleading for help,” Shelar said.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 05:41:07 pm
