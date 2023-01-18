Devendra Fadnavis slams Oppn for staking claim to projects to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday inspected the preparations at the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, where the prime minister is scheduled to hold a public rally Thursday evening.

During the inspection, Fadnavis slammed the Opposition for claiming that the BJP was unduly trying to take credit for projects that were not undertaken by its regime.

He said, “Those whose tenure was spent in corruption are now unhappy that roads will not be remade for another 40 years if they are made in concrete. Every year roads are made. They are now realising that our shops will shut down due to the concretisation of roads. That is why they are opposing this inauguration. But the people will give them an answer.”

The deputy chief minister refuted allegations that the BJP did not initiate projects scheduled to be inaugurated by the prime minister Thursday, saying: “Metro bhoomi poojan was done by the PM, and he is now inaugurating it. The Opposition is saying concretisation of roads was not done during their time and is being done now. Regarding sewage treatment plants (STPs), when I was the CM, I made sure we got all permissions from the Centre. They could not give work orders for these projects due to the corruption during their time.”

He also slammed the Opposition for ‘delaying’ the Brimstowad project in Mumbai, proposed after the 2005 deluge. He said: “STP projects should have been ready 15 years ago, they were not done due to the corruption in their government. Their Brimstowad projects are still not ready.”

“I repeatedly told them that all permissions were in place, that we just have to float tenders. But they could not determine their cut, and hence did not float tenders. Work orders have been issued after our government came back to power in Maharashtra. They have no right to stake claim to this project,” Fadnvais said.

Regarding the preparations at the MMRDA ground, the deputy chief minister said: “All preparations are complete. It is likely that the turnout will be larger than what we are expecting. We want everything to go smoothly without causing inconvenience to anyone, and hence we carried out this inspection, and met with the Mumbai police to get an update on their preparations.”