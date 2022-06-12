Devendra Fadnavis will also vote for Sena if I get control of ED for 48 hours: Sanjay Raut after RS upset

Shiv Sena spokesperson and Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after it won three seats in the Rajya Sabha elections, accusing it of indulging in horse trading besides misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other central agencies.

During the day, while addressing the media, the Sena leader said that if he got control of ED for 48 hours, former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will also vote for Shiv Sena. He also named six independent and small party MLAs and accused them of betraying the Sena and indulging in horse trading.

Besides, in his weekly column Rokhthok in Saamana, the Sena’s mouth piece, Raut alleged that crores of rupees have been used in the RS polls, adding that even central agencies were misused to get votes.

“Rajya Sabha elections were held across the country, including Maharashtra. The fact that the ruling party in Delhi (BJP) is using the central agencies from the backdoor to win such elections has come to the fore again. It was seen in Maharashtra and Haryana earlier. As the Rajya Sabha elections have been over now, the legislative council elections for 11 seats is going to be held in the state soon. Here also, despite not having sufficient votes in hand, the BJP has fielded two extra candidates, which means that they want to start horse trading in MLC elections too and spoil the atmosphere in Maharashtra,” Raut said.

Raut also hit out at the BJP over its former spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s objectionable comment on Prophet Mohammad, adding that what she said was an outcome of the hatred the party has spread in the country. “Arab nations have boycotted Indian goods and traders. Because of the venom that the BJP spread in the country, its spokespersons insulted Prophet Mohammad. Therefore, all the Arab nations are now standing against India. It will strengthen Islamic fanatics and terrorist organisations and threaten the security of the country. Organisations like al Qaeda have already threatened, but the BJP needs all this to win elections. People are divided into Hindus and Muslims by today’s government in our country,” Raut said.

He also alleged that it is only in states where the BJP government is absent that fingers are pointed at “corruption”.

Raut also said that he was surprised to see Fadnavis supporting Sharma by calling her up even as the former CM has left former BJP MLA Pankaja Munde alone (in the MLC elections).