Devendra Fadnavis secretary is Mumbai’s new additional municipal commissioner

Pravin Darade, a 1998 batch IAS officer, who is also the Chief Minister’s secretary, was on Wednesday named as Mumbai’s new Additional Municipal Commissioner.

Darade was previously holding the post of the Additional Metropolitan Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), where he has been succeeded by 1994 batch IAS officer Sonia Sethi, who has returned from central deputation.

In Mumbai, Darade will be in-charge of big ticket projects. He will also oversee the implementation of the civic Budget. Not so long ago, Mumbai civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta (1984 batch) and Darade had differences over Darade’s occupation of a civic body-owned bungalow in Malabar Hill.

In a major rejig in middle-rung bureaucracy, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has transferred 15 other bureaucrats.

A B Subhedar (2005 batch) has been posted as a joint secretary in the CM-led Urban Development Department and Baliram Pawar (2006) has been named the new commissioner of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation.

D B Gawade and N K Patil (both from 2007 batch) were named as Director (tourism) and Managing Director, Maharashtra State Tribal Development Corporation, respectively.