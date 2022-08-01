scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

Devendra Fadnavis on Sanjay Raut arrest: Central agencies act when they have evidence

Another Maharashtra BJP leader, Sudhir Mungantiwar, cites 'the manner in which he had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ to defend the ED action against the Shiv Sena MP.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 1, 2022 4:21:53 pm
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut being taken to court by the ED.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Monday that central investigative agencies took action against an individual when they had documentary evidence, and suggested the Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was also backed by evidence.

Appearing cautious not to elaborate on the arrest that has triggered a hue and cry in political circles, Fadnavis said, “I would like to believe that when a central agency takes any action, it is backed by some evidence in its possession. The matter will be contested in court and the court will decide it. I cannot comment more on this matter.”

However, another BJP leader and legislator, Sudhir Mungantiwar, was more forthcoming. “You pay the price for your acts. If we look at Sanjay Raut’s conduct in the past several years, we can see he had assumed a larger-than-life image. He had become and behaved like a one-man party,” he said.

“Every day he would set an agenda to hit out at his rivals or individuals in the most derogatory of terms. He had mastered the art of maximising his time to heap abuses. In 40 seconds, 40 abuses. What was most appalling is the manner in which he had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Mungantiwar.

“The PM is an elected leader. He is the head of the country representing 130 crore people. But Raut used all kinds of derogatory terms to attack and abuse the PM,” Mungantiwar said, adding that the BJP never believed in vendetta politics.
“If he has been arrested, he needs to explain his conduct. One pays the price for one’s conduct,” the BJP leader said.

First published on: 01-08-2022 at 04:21:53 pm

