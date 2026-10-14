Fadnavis announces Rs 5,000 per farmer before Diwali as drought relief advance

The payment is an advance on central drought relief, which Fadnavis said could not be processed in time for the festival. (File photo)

Drought-hit farmers in Maharashtra will receive Rs 5,000 each in their bank accounts before Diwali, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday, saying the state would not wait for the Centre’s assistance to arrive.

The payment is an advance on central drought relief, which Fadnavis said could not be processed in time for the festival.

“A procedure has to be followed at the center for drought assistance, which is difficult to complete before Diwali. Due to the central government’s rules, stages, and dates, it is not possible to complete this work in such a short time. Seeing this situation, we discussed providing relief to farmers in the cabinet today. The assistance that needs to be given to farmers from the center will certainly be provided when it arrives. However, as immediate relief and as an advance on that assistance, we will give Rs 5,000 each to farmers before Diwali. This decision was made so that farmers have some money in hand during Diwali,” he said after a state cabinet meeting.