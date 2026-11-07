‘Ideal for allowing vedic chanting’: How Fadnavis’ letter to Ratan Tata reached Bombay High Court

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- Devendra Fadnavis
- Ratan Tata
More than eight years after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote to the late industrialist Ratan Tata proposing that part of Tata Power’s land in Pune be made available for “vedic pandits to take up chanting”, the Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed the state government’s 2025 move to acquire 84 hectares of the company’s land for a private entity.
A bench of Justices Manish Pitale and Shreeram V Shirsat set aside the March 2025 notification declaring the land an industrial area, and the subsequent acquisition proceedings for the Maharishi Vedoddharak Foundation (MVF), which focuses on research, education and Ayurvedic healthcare.
The land is part of the Thokarwadi Dam reservoir, which houses Tata Power Company Limited’s (TPCL) 75-MW Bhivpuri Hydro Station and its proposed 1,000-MW Bhivpuri pumped storage project.
MVF, which already holds 126 adjoining hectares, sought the land for an “Ultra Mega Project” comprising a wellness centre and an Ayurvedic college.
The bench referred to Fadnavis’s letter to Ratan Tata of June 25, 2018, during his first term as Chief Minister, stating that the vacant land outcrops (islands) “could be ideal for allowing vedic chanting by Pandits”. It led to a meeting between TPCL and MVF, but the company refused to part with the land.
TPCL argued that taking land belonging to a century-old hydroelectric project for a private entity was a “colourable exercise of power”. Its counsel, senior advocate Darius Khambata, said the state had bypassed the 2013 Land Acquisition Act by invoking the MID Act, and that the move threatened the area’s ecology.
The state, represented by senior advocate Shrihari G Aney, and MVF, represented by senior advocate Anil Anturkar, argued that the unutilised land was needed for a project that would generate 1,000 local jobs, and that TPCL’s petition was premature.
The court cited a March 8, 2018, Government Resolution prohibiting development within 500 metres of a dam’s high-flood line, and said the 84 hectares, including two outcrops in the reservoir and an adjoining strip, “cannot be used for development activity”.
Questioning whether the proposed bridges connecting the two outcrops for “aesthetic purposes” and “vedic chanting” could come “at the expense of TPCL’s hydroelectric projects and their catchment area”, the bench held that TPCL had made out a “strong case in its favour”.
The manner in which the state sought to acquire the land and hand it over to MVF “cannot be sustained,” the court said.