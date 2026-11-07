‘Ideal for allowing vedic chanting’: How Fadnavis’ letter to Ratan Tata reached Bombay High Court

More than eight years after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote to the late industrialist Ratan Tata proposing that part of Tata Power’s land in Pune be made available for “vedic pandits to take up chanting”, the Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed the state government’s 2025 move to acquire 84 hectares of the company’s land for a private entity.

A bench of Justices Manish Pitale and Shreeram V Shirsat set aside the March 2025 notification declaring the land an industrial area, and the subsequent acquisition proceedings for the Maharishi Vedoddharak Foundation (MVF), which focuses on research, education and Ayurvedic healthcare.

The land is part of the Thokarwadi Dam reservoir, which houses Tata Power Company Limited’s (TPCL) 75-MW Bhivpuri Hydro Station and its proposed 1,000-MW Bhivpuri pumped storage project.