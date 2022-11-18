From Indira Gandhi to Sharad Pawar, everybody hailed Savarkar’s contribution to freedom movement: Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday circulated letters and statements of prominent leaders to counter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on freedom fighter Vinakay Damodar Savarkar.

Fadnavis pointed out that several leaders, such as former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi, Maharashtra’s first chief minister and union defence minister Yashwant Chavan, former president of India Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, NCP president Sharad Pawar, et al, had hailed Savarkar as a “great freedom fighter”.

Indira Gandhi’s letter dated May 20, 1980 read, “Veer Savarkar’s daring defiance of the British government has its own important place in the annals of our freedom movement. I wish success to the plans to celebrate the birth centenary of this remarkable son of India.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pawar’s letter dated May 13, 1993 had said, “Swatantraveer Savarkar commands profound love and respect of millions of Indians because he combined in his persons unique qualities of a revolutionary, a philosopher, a litterateur and also a social reformer. His sacrifice in the cause of liberation of his motherland from the foreign yoke was indeed phenomenal he underwent two terms of life transportation. His life thus presents a saga of supreme sacrifice. I am glad to know that a volume containing the thought provoking literature by Veer Savarkar will be published in eleven languages to mark his 110th birth anniversary on May 28, 1993. These volumes will prove to be a true and befitting tribute to the great leader and I am sure they will elicit a grand response.”

Also read | Rahul dares BJP-Shinde Sena to stop yatra over Savarkar row

Former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao had described Savarkar as a great nationalist too, and had said his work and valour will continue to remain a great inspiration for generations to come. Meanwhile, former Congress leader and home minister Balasaheb Desai had described Savarkar as a “deshbhakta” and had said his sacrifice for the country evokes great reverence in every individual’s mind and heart.

Apart from Congress leaders, there were veteran Communist Party of India leaders who also spoke highly about Savarkar, according to Fadnavis. CPI leader S A Dange had defined Savarkar as a “revolutionary leader”.

A letter by Chavan to Veer Savarkar’s son Vishwas Savarkar read, “V D Savarkar had never accepted or bowed to British regime. Instead, he continued he sacrificed and struggled for country’s freedom.” Former president Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan believed Savarkar’s life and work would continue to inspire people, said Fadnavis.

Advertisement

The deputy CM wondered why Rahul Gandhi was so determined to question Savarkar’s role in the freedom movement. “What is the real motive to distort Savarkar’s life and work? Is this being done keeping larger vote bank politics in mind?” he asked.