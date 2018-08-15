Devendra Fadnavis reviews police housing projects worth Rs 1,690 crore

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reviewed the progress of 43 police housing projects. (File) Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reviewed the progress of 43 police housing projects. (File)

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reviewed the progress of 43 police housing projects worth Rs 1,690 crore. During the review meeting at the state secretariat, it was noted that projects worth Rs 1,280 crore, which had already been sanctioned, are still at the tender-phase.

Fadnavis urged top police officials to personally monitor and expedite the police housing projects as time-bound completion of the projects would help in providing homes to each cop in the state, an official release said. Among those present at the meeting included Minister of State for Home Ranjeet Patil, Director General of Police (GGP) Datta Padsalgikar, Mumbai Police Commissioner Subodh Jaiswal and other government officials.

At the meeting, Fadnavis also directed the secretaries of all government departments to submit implementation reports of various projects, which are financed by the Centre and World Bank, within 15 days. The directive was given to ensure that all the departments enforce their respective schemes in a time-bound manner. The chief minister also reviewed the progress of various social welfare and infrastructure schemes.

