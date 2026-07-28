Maharashtra moves to withdraw FIRs over NEET protests

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed the Home Department to begin the process of withdrawing cases registered against those who participated in the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protests in Maharashtra over the alleged NEET paper leak and the demand for the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Highly placed government sources said Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, had instructed officials to initiate the withdrawal of cases registered against protesters across the state.

Also Read | Why Centre can’t immediately drop police cases against NEET protesters

The decision fulfils one of the key assurances given to the CJP after it called off its nationwide agitation. Over the past two days, CJP leaders had repeatedly demanded that governments honour their promise to withdraw cases filed against peaceful protesters, warning that they would resume protests if participants continued to face police action.