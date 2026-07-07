BJP’s doors not open for any new party in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the BJP was not getting any new party into the NDA alliance.

“Our doors are not open for new parties and we are working with our alliance partners who are part of NDA in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said responding to a question from media person in Delhi, dismissing discussions about political defections as baseless.

The chief Minister’s response came following reports of BJP central leaders reaching out to NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar. It was also stated that BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde held a meeting with state NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil in Delhi.