BJP’s doors not open for any new party in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the BJP was not getting any new party into the NDA alliance.
“Our doors are not open for new parties and we are working with our alliance partners who are part of NDA in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said responding to a question from media person in Delhi, dismissing discussions about political defections as baseless.
The chief Minister’s response came following reports of BJP central leaders reaching out to NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar. It was also stated that BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde held a meeting with state NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil in Delhi.
However, NCP ( SP) MLA Rohit Pawar had denied party going with NDA. Party MP Supriya Sule also dismissed the reports as baseless .
Earlier in the day, Fadnavis visited Delhi to attend a high-powered meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss issues related to the multi-state Narmada project, sources said.
As per sources, rehabilitation of the project affected people which spans across Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh will be on top of the agenda for the meeting.
The affected families displaced due to Narmada project have been, for several decades, fighting for financial compensation, rehabilitation and alternate land for livelihood and housing.
The meeting has been convened to address these issues.
Although sources in CMO termed it official meeting, sources pointed out that Fadnavis’s meeting with Shah comes amid talks of Centre’s attempt to garner support from political fronts to muster the requisite numbers for women reservation and delimitation bills.
The central leadership is also assessing the role of alliance partners outside NDA to consolidate its support. After defection of six MPs from Shiv Sena ( UBT) to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP insiders are also trying to reach out to NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar seeking support for the women reservation bill in Lok Sabha.
A senior BJP leader noted, “As far as state BJP is concerned, we are not for any more defections. But we will try to elicit support for women reservation bill from non-NDA players.”
Addressing the media after the meeting on Narmada project, Fadnavis said, ” Maharashtra has got the nod for 10 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) water. It was a long pending issue which was resolved at today’s meeting headed by Amit Shah.”
“Due to geographical and topological aspects, much promised ten TMC water could not come to Maharashtra from other states. But now they have agreed Maharashtra will lift five TMC through Narmada-Tapi basin and remaining five TMC from Ukayi dam. It is a win-win situation for the state involved in Narmada project- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,” he said.
The chief minister said that rehabilitation of displaced people was completed and the land was cleared many years ago.
Another issue which came up at the meeting related to final approval for Maharashtra’s river linking project that is expected to benefit drought-hit regions. The CM said that the state government will start the process of issuing tender for the project after the Centre gives the go-ahead.
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