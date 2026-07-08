Rs 12.26 lakh crore infra projects, flood control projects: Maharashtra CM outlines MMR growth

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said a Rs 13,000-crore comprehensive flood control plan for Mumbai, covering 370 vulnerable waterlogging hotspots, has been sent to the Centre for final approval. He also announced plans for underground parking beneath open grounds and said Mumbai would become the first city in the country to have a ‘digital twin’.

Replying to a discussion under Rule 293 in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Fadnavis said infrastructure projects worth Rs 12.26 lakh crore are either under implementation or in the pipeline across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

He said projects worth Rs 6.15 lakh crore are at various stages of execution, while projects worth Rs 6.12 lakh crore will be launched over the next three years.

“The multi-decade economic strategy aims to raise MMR’s GDP from the current $84 billion to $825 billion by 2047, in line with the Viksit Bharat vision. Mumbai and the MMR have emerged as Maharashtra’s growth engine, with Mumbai becoming the country’s fintech and startup capital attracting higher foreign investment,” he said.

Fadnavis said rapid urbanisation would require the MMR to drive Maharashtra’s economic growth. “By 2047, nearly 70 per cent of the state’s population will live in urban areas, contributing around 80 per cent of the state’s GDP. The MMR must serve as the primary locomotive for Maharashtra’s goal of becoming a $5-trillion economy,” he said.

Addressing criticism over recurring flooding in Mumbai, the Chief Minister said the pending components of the nearly 25-year-old Brihanmumbai Storm Water Drain (BRIMSTOWAD) project would be completed within two years.

“The Rs 13,000-crore flood control plan has been sent to the Centre for final clearance. It aims to ensure floodwaters recede within 30 minutes even during high tide,” he said.

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Fadnavis said nearly 90 per cent of this July’s rainfall had occurred within four days. Citing historical data, he said the city records, on average every monsoon, five deaths due to tree falls, three due to landslides, 13 from building collapses and seven after falling into open manholes. He said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had been directed to scientifically assess ageing trees and remove structurally weak ones following prescribed protocols.

Defending the civic body’s decision to utilise its fixed deposits for infrastructure projects, Fadnavis said public funds should be used to improve citizens’ lives rather than remain parked in banks.

“Investment in infrastructure generates a 15 per cent socio-economic return, compared with a three per cent bank yield,” he said.

He said 95 per cent of Mumbai’s 2,050-km road network is being converted to cement concrete, reducing annual pothole repair expenditure from Rs 203 crore in 2023 to Rs 45 crore in 2026.

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The Chief Minister also said the proposed expansion of the Coastal Road network—from Nariman Point to Bandra, Versova, Dahisar and, through an under-creek tunnel, to Uttan and Virar—would cut travel time between south Mumbai and the proposed Virar offshore airport to around 50 minutes.

Mumbai digital twin

Fadnavis said aerial photography covering 500 sq km, terrestrial and mobile LiDAR surveys spanning over 4,200 km, and bathymetric surveys are underway to create a digital twin of Mumbai.

“Mumbai will be the first city in the country to have a digital twin,” he said.

Underground parking

The Chief Minister said 27 proposals for underground parking facilities beneath open grounds have been submitted and the process of appointing a consultant is underway.

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He said construction would initially occupy only 25 per cent of an open ground. Once excavation moves underground, the surface would be restored, allowing the grounds to remain usable while creating additional parking capacity below.

Dharavi redevelopment

On the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Fadnavis said that of the 104-hectare project area, 95 million sq ft has been earmarked for rehabilitation and 130 million sq ft for commercial development. He added that all commercial units would receive a five-year GST exemption to support local businesses.

“We have cleared all roadblocks. The first 10,000 rehabilitation homes will be completed within the next 18 months, and the keys will be handed over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.