scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Devendra Fadnavis asks Maharashtra Police to earmark 10-acre land for new prison

The move to build a new prison building is to reduce the burden on Arthur Road jail in Tardeo.

fadnavisMaharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was chairing a meeting of the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Maharashtra government is set to look for a 10 acre plot of land in Mumbai to construct a new central prison for Mumbai. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday directed the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation to earmark a 10-acre plot in Mumbai for the new prison building in a bid to reduce the burden on Arthur Road jail in Tardeo.

Fadnavis was chairing a meeting of the corporation and among other issues discussed in the meeting were requirement of new prison buildings in Nagpur and Pune, upgradation of nine police stations in the city and upgradation of police housing facilities, according to government officials.

Taking to social media, Fadnavis said, “Chaired a meeting on Maharashtra State Police Housing & Welfare Corporation (MSPHC), in Mantralaya today. ACS (Home), DGP, Mumbai CP, MD – MSPHC were present. Officers briefed on multiple projects across Maharashtra.”

“Discussion on requirement of new Jail in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune also took place,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...Premium
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...Premium
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...

Previously, the state government had finalised on a five-acre plot in Mandala, in Mankhurd for constructing a new central prison with a capacity to house 2,500 inmates and the process for the same had begun in October 2018. Since the plot of land was smaller in comparison to the requirement, the state had proposed construction of a multistorey building. However, there has been no progress on the project yet.

More from Mumbai

Presently, the Arthur Road Jail houses over 3,000 inmates against its capacity of 804.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 09:15:39 pm
Next Story

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara finds a fan in Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: ‘Film shows Malenadu’s greatness in a beautiful way’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement