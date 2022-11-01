Devendra Fadnavis asks Maharashtra Police to earmark 10-acre land for new prison

The Maharashtra government is set to look for a 10 acre plot of land in Mumbai to construct a new central prison for Mumbai. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday directed the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation to earmark a 10-acre plot in Mumbai for the new prison building in a bid to reduce the burden on Arthur Road jail in Tardeo.

Fadnavis was chairing a meeting of the corporation and among other issues discussed in the meeting were requirement of new prison buildings in Nagpur and Pune, upgradation of nine police stations in the city and upgradation of police housing facilities, according to government officials.

Taking to social media, Fadnavis said, “Chaired a meeting on Maharashtra State Police Housing & Welfare Corporation (MSPHC), in Mantralaya today. ACS (Home), DGP, Mumbai CP, MD – MSPHC were present. Officers briefed on multiple projects across Maharashtra.”

“Discussion on requirement of new Jail in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune also took place,” he added.

Previously, the state government had finalised on a five-acre plot in Mandala, in Mankhurd for constructing a new central prison with a capacity to house 2,500 inmates and the process for the same had begun in October 2018. Since the plot of land was smaller in comparison to the requirement, the state had proposed construction of a multistorey building. However, there has been no progress on the project yet.

Presently, the Arthur Road Jail houses over 3,000 inmates against its capacity of 804.