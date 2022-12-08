Devendra Fadnavis alleges plot to create unrest in Maharashtra and Karnataka over border row

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Thursday that there was a political conspiracy to destabilise the state and neighbouring Karnataka–ruled by the BJP–by creating unrest on the pretext of the border row.

“There is a large political conspiracy to destabilise Maharashtra and Karnataka by generating unrest under the pretext of border row. Those behind this conspiracy will soon be exposed,” Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai. “We spoke to Union home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai. Both the states have taken initiatives to ensure absolute peace and harmony.”

“Both sides know the border dispute has to be resolved within the legal framework with the case pending in the Supreme Court. There are preliminary reports pointing to some vested interests that are working to trigger unrest in both Maharashtra and Karnataka. It is part of a larger political conspiracy. We will expose them at an appropriate time,” the BJP leader said.

Fadnavis, who holds the finance portfolio among others, reacted to reports of a tie-up between the Maharashtra government and Karnataka Bank and said banks should not be dragged into politics.

“The state government signed an MoU with Karnataka Bank in June 2021. The decision was taken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray and finance minister Ajit Pawar,” he said. “Let us not drag banks into politics. Just because its name is Karnataka or Maharashtra, you do not identify banks with any one state. It caters to people across the country. Banks work under financial norms and regulations. All these financial institutions are governed by RBI guidelines.”

On the Gujarat poll results that came out Thursday, the BJP leader said, “It is a historic victory. The people of Gujarat have once again reposed their trust in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and the BJP. The magnificent victory with 55 per cent votes and 157 seats shows the tremendous public support for the party and Modiji.”

“Even after 27 years of rule, the BJP has emerged victorious with a greater mandate in Gujarat. Which means people think Modi’s leadership will take India to greater heights ahead,” Fadnavis added.

“With 16 seats, the Congress has shown its worst performance. The party has completely been wiped out in Gujarat. Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, which had boasted it would have its chief minister in the state, has been rejected. It shows the AAP is a party restricted to Delhi,” he said.