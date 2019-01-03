PMAY: Maharashtra government waives royalty on sand for houses

The state government on Wednesday waived the royalty on sand used in building houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY). “Sand used in the construction of houses under the PMAY won’t be charged any

royalty. The concession will be given to five brass (measuring unit) of sand,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

The decision was announced by Fadnavis during an interaction with PMAY beneficiaries. The programme, called “Loksamvad”, saw the chief minister field questions from the beneficiaries from across Maharashtra through video-conferencing. The objective of the interaction was to assess the impact of housing welfare schemes and make modifications where necessary to ensure greater benefits reach the eligible families.

Apart from the PMAY, various housing projects of the state government for the socio-economic backward communities, namely the Ramai Yojna, Gharkul Yojna and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Yojna, were reviewed.

Some beneficiaries told the chief minister about the problems faced to get sand for the construction of houses. Responding to a query from a beneficiary from Amravati, Fadnavis said the state government has urged the Centre for a complete tax waiver on housing welfare schemes.

Expressing satisfaction, a beneficiary from Wardha district narrated how under the Deendayal Upadhyay scheme, she received land for building a house.

In the last four years, four crore houses have been built. The government subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh is directly credited in individual bank accounts. Maharashtra has set a target of constructing 12 lakh houses, of which six lakh are ready.