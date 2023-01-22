Maharashtra setting up bulk drug parks to reduce import of raw materials: Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government has taken a proactive role in setting up bulk drug parks in the state to reduce dependence on foreign countries for raw materials, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Sunday. Addressing the 72nd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPC) in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, “Indians still have to import raw material from the US for drug manufacturing.”

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, it is our endeavour to set up mega bulk drug parks in states and reduce the import of raw materials. One such project is coming up at MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) for which the state government has already acquired the land,” he said.

“India has shown to the world its power in the pharmacy sector. India was among the four to five countries which took the lead in vaccine manufacturing during the Covid-19 pandemic. One vaccine was entirely conceptualised and manufactured by an Indian company. Another vaccine was made outside India, but its manufacturing was done in our country.” Apart from addressing the domestic supply, India exported 30 crore doses of Covid vaccines to 106 countries, thus saving the lives of several lakh people during the pandemic, Fadnavis added.

“Had we relied completely on imported Covid-19 vaccines, it could have been dangerous. It would have caused us several lakh lives,” he said. A robust supply chain, complete with transportation to marketing of vaccines during the pandemic helped us to reach out to each and every village, taluka and district, he added.

A century ago, when the plague broke out during British rule, we had to wait for vaccines for six months. Several crore Indians lost their lives, he said, adding that today, “our concern is raw material for making drugs.” Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, our pharmaceutical industry was ready for making drugs, but we had no raw material. We were totally dependent on the US which had imposed a ban on raw materials.

It was PM Modi who took the initiative to resolve the crisis, Fadnavis said. India supplied hydroxychloroquine to the US. In return, it sought raw material for vaccines. The US lifted its ban only for India, the deputy CM pointed out.

“In the coming years, India has to become self-reliant in drug raw materials. Bulk drug parks are being set up. In the state, we are taking initiative,” he said.

Fadnavis lauded the pharmaceutical companies, scientists and student delegates who participated in large numbers at the IPC conclave. He said the conclave will adopt five resolutions after detailed deliberations. The state government will pursue these resolutions with the Centre, he reassured.