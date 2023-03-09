Devendra Fadnavis presents Maharashtra Budget; announcements keep farmers and women in focus

With an eye on social engineering and targeting voter groups of farmers and women, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday presented the state Budget for the year 2023-24.

In an unmissable reference to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who had begun the presentation of the Union Budget last month by terming it as the first Budget of Amrit Kaal, Fadnavis called it as the first budget of the state in the Amrit Kaal, based on five major goals and termed it as ‘Panchamrut’.

The Budget announced the ‘Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi’ to supplement the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Samman Nidhi Yojana, with grants from the state. The state government will provide an additional amount of Rs 6,000 along with Rs 6,000 per farmer per year from the central government. In this way, an amount of Rs 12,000 will be deposited in the farmer’s account every year. This will benefit 1.15 crores farmer families.

A new scheme called Lek Ladki will be launched for the empowerment of girls. For yellow and orange ration card holder families, a subsidy of Rs 5,000 will be given after the birth of a girl child, Rs 4,000 in class 1, Rs 6,000 in class 6 and Rs 8,000 in class 11. After completing 18 years of age, a cash amount of Rs 75,000 will be given to the beneficiary girl. Meanwhile, women will be given a 50 per cent discount on ticket fares in State Transport Corporation buses.

Fulfilling the demands of various smaller communities, the Budget announced setting up of development corporations for Lingayat, Gurav, Ramoshi and Vadar communities under Maharashtra State Other Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation with an authorised share capital of Rs 50 crore each. In the Ramai Awas Yojana, 1.5 lakh houses will be constructed with an outlay of Rs 1,800 crore, out of which 25,000 houses will be for the Matang community.

Under the Yashwantrao Chavan Mukt Vasahat Yojana, 25,000 houses will be built for the ‘vimukt jathi’ and nomadic tribes and 25,000 houses for the beneficiaries of the Dhangar community. Rs 600 crore will be made available for this.

A new housing scheme, ‘Modi Awas Gharkul Yojana’, will be launched for construction of 10 lakh houses for other backward class beneficiaries in the next three years.

The honorarium of Anganwadi workers will be increased from Rs 8,325 to Rs 10,000; the honorarium of mini anganwadi workers will be increased from Rs 5,975 to Rs 7,200 and the honorarium of Anganwadi helpers will be increased from Rs 4,425 to Rs 5,500. About 20,000 vacant posts of Anganwadi, Mini Anganwadi Sevikas and Helpers will be filled in the state, Fadnavis announced.

The amount of scholarship will be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 for fifth to seventh standards and from Rs 1,500 to Rs 7,500 per student per year for eighth to tenth standards. Uniforms will be distributed by the government to students, irrespective of categories, up to class 8 studying in local government schools in the state.

The treatment limit under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Janarogya Yojana will be increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per annum. As many as 200 new hospitals will be included in this scheme and the limit of kidney transplant surgery will be increased from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. The ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ initiative, in the name of Hindu Hridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray, in Mumbai, will now be launched in the state with 700 clinics.