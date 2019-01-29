State executive meeting: BJP not a vulnerable party, says Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the BJP was not vulnerable and the party’s pre-poll alliance initiative was to keep Hindutva unity and also consolidate the forces to combat corruption.

At the BJP’s state executive meeting held at Jalna district in Marathwada region, Fadnavis addressed the party workers and asked them to get ready for the big battle of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He also outlined the strategies and roadmap for individual karyakartas.

“Make no mistake, BJP is not a vulnerable party. Yes, we want an alliance. But our emphasis on alliance is for unity of Hindutva. Our efforts is to consolidate like-minded forces to fight against corruption,” Fadnavis said.

“Those who are against Hindutva will not come with us. The rest will come with us,” he said.

Although he did not name Shiv Sena or the party president Uddhav Thackeray, it is believed that the reference of alliance was targeted towards it.

“Just get back to grassroot work and reach out to the people across Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said. “Let us not forget the larger goals. Our goal is not power but service of Bharat mata (country). Getting Prime Minister Narendra Modi elected (again) should be our single-minded mission,” Fadnavis said.

The Mahagathbandhan, a conglomeration of all opposition parties, will not make any dent in the BJP, he added.

Referring to the Congress party, Fadnavis said: “Who after me? This question does not arise in our party. Our concern relates to welfare of the people.”

He added that: “The Congress made hollow promises of garibi hatao (get rid of poverty). Whereas the BJP government, in the short span of four-and-a-half years, has ushered in major reforms for welfare of the people. In the last 15 years, the total expenditure incurred on food procurement during the Congress-NCP rule was Rs 450 crore.

Whereas in three years, our government has made food procurement to the tune of Rs 8,500 crore.”

Speaking about the loan waiver he said: “Loan waiver of Rs 24,000 crore has been provided to 51 lakh farmers. In 2008, the Congress-NCP had not even provided the list of farmers who benefit from it. Whereas, I have given them the details of individual farmers, along with the amount and the address.”