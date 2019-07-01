Devendra Fadnavis launches drive to plant 33 cr saplings from Anandwan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Monday proposed the development of a mobile app that calculates the carbon footprint of each individual so as to enable everyone to try and mitigate it by planting trees.

The Chief Minister’s suggestion came at a programme to launch the Maharashtra Forest Department’s Atal Anand Van Yojana, a drive to plant 33 crore saplings at Anandwan, the leprosy rehabilitation colony set up by late Baba Amte.

The programme was attended by Baba Amte’s son Vikas and grand-daughter Sheetal Amte, US Vice Consul General Robert Poulson, Singapore Consul General Gavin Chay and Israel Consul General Yakov Finkelstein. All planted a sampling each on Anandwan premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis lauded the Forest Minister saying, “when Mungantiwar announced the plantation scheme four years ago, it was seen by many as yet another political announcement. But Mungantiwar has turned it into a success story.”

“Mungantiwar’s department should develop a mobile app that would enable everyone to measure the carbon released by him or her through their activities so he or she could appropriately compensate for it by activities like plantation by calculating his or her own carbon footprint. This way we would be able to contribute to meet the stiff climate change challenges,” he added.

The drive itself is part of an ambitious plan to plant 50 crore saplings in the state, a dream project of Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. The first three legs of the project — to plant one crore, three crore and 13 crore saplings, respectively — have been initiated in the previous three years.