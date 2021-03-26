Devendra Fadnavis: Kunte’s report drafted by ministers, full of fallacies

The former CM denied the charge that he had committed a crime by leaking an official top-secret document. (File)

The report regarding the police transfer and posting allegations submitted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not prepared by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte but drafted by state ministers such as Nawab Malik and Jitendra Awadh, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday, adding that the report is full of fallacies.

“I know the chief secretary very well. He is a straightforward officer. It is evident from the content that the report was made by ministers Nawab Malik and Jitendra Awadh. And Kunte signed it and presented to the CM,” Fadnavis said.

He said the report as misleading to suit the MVA government, and that “it is full of fallacies”.

The citing of The Indian Telegraph Act in the report is done for the convenience of the government, Fadnavis said, “Under ITA the incitement to commencement of offence which allows an official to intercept phone calls is deliberately skipped from the government report.”

The Anti-Corruption Bureau uses these provisions under ITA all the time, and ACB has permission to tap phone calls to monitor offences, he said.

“The government, instead of introspection and course correction, was going all out to punish the honest person,” the BJP leader said, adding that it has come out with strategy to cover up its wrongdoing in the police transfer scam by bringing the report.

“Former DGP Subodh Jaiswal on August 26, 2020 had written to the government recommending a CID probe. Why did the government fail to order the probe? What was it hiding?”

The former CM denied the charge that he had committed a crime by leaking an official top-secret document. “I presented to the media only two pages of the letter of Rashmi Shukla. The entire 6.3 GB data I had submitted in a sealed envelope to the Union home secretary.”

Court should issue stern directives to state govt: Fadnavis on hospital fire

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the court should take suo motu cognizance of the Bhandup Sunrise Hospital fire incident and issue stern directives to the state government and BMC.

“After the Bhandara hospital fire incident, the state government had promised to conduct a fire audit in all medical facilities and hospitals. Today’s shocking incident is once again an example of lackadaisical functioning of the government. How many more deaths is it waiting for before swinging into action?” the former CM said.

The BJP wants a thorough enquiry into the fire, Fadnavis said, adding that the role of the BMC should be looked into. “Were all permissions given after proper monitoring? Where all guidelines adhered to? If not, who is responsible? The state government and BMC will have to take responsibility for the mishap,” he said.