Devendra Fadnavis is Maharashtra CM in our minds: MP Navneet Rana at BJP rally

Navneet Rana, the independent MP from Amravati, said Wednesday that Devendra Fadnavis was the Maharashtra chief minister “in our mind” even if he held the position of deputy chief minister.

“For us, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Delhi and our Devendra Fadnavis is in the state. Wherever he goes, to Goa or Gujarat, he (Fadnavis) fights for justice. Only you can develop Maharashtra. We should stand by him. Everyone thinks you are the deputy chief minister. But seeing the scope of your work and the way you do the work for all of us, we all wish… we feel that you are our chief minister. In our mind, you are the chief minister. There is no doubt about it,” Rana said at a BJP rally where Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrasekhar Bawankule were also present.

Rana’s statement may give fodder to Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders who have been saying that even if Eknath Shinde is the chief minister, Fadnavis is the one who calls the shots in the government led by the BJP and Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction.

The government came to power on June 30, 2022. While Shinde, instead of Fadnavis, unexpectedly became chief minister, the latter has consistently been referred to as the “super CM” or “second chief minister”.

Sena MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray has been saying that there are two chief ministers in the state—one official (Shinde) and other Super CM (Fadnavis).

Earlier at the rally, Bawankule said BJP workers should work hard to make Fadnavis the chief minister again, and minister Chandrakant Patil said the party had had to make him the deputy chief minister “with a heavy heart”.