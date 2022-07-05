Devendra Fadnavis reaches hometown Nagpur first time after becoming Dy CM, thousands attend rally

On his return to his hometown in Nagpur after becoming the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis took out a nearly 10-kilometre rally from the Nagpur airport to his residence in Dharampeth which attracted a massive crowd and was a spectacle to watch.

At two junctions, two cranes were used to put a huge garland on Fadnavis. Drones were also used to shower petals on him and garland him. His supporters also showered rose petals on him. Throughout the journey, dhol and tasha were played by musicians and a symbolic message was also given by a few supporters who welcomed him by playing the Tutari, which used to be played while welcoming Maratha rulers like Shivaji Maharaj.

Towards the end of the rally, at Giripeth, Fadnavis addressed the gathering of hundreds that surrounded his vehicle and said, “Your government has come back to Maharashtra. About two and half years ago in 2019 you had elected us to power but we were betrayed. They stabbed us in the back. They robbed us of the mandate. I was chosen by you all to lead the state. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new government of the Shiv Sena and BJP has been formed. Eknath Shinde is our Chief Minister, please give him a huge round of applause so that the claps are heard in Mumbai and Thane.”

“In the last two and a half years there was no governance. No one knew who was running the government. No one was listening to the common man. We are followers of Chhatrapati and we showed courage like him and returned to power,” Fadnavis said.

He added, “All projects got stalled. Agricultural projects in Vidharba stopped. Injustice was being meted out to Marathwada and Vidarbha regions by stopping funds. I thank Gadkari sir and J P Nadda sir. I entered the government as the deputy CM only after I spoke to (Narendra) Modi ji and (Amit) Shah ji. If they (BJP leadership) would have asked me to sit at home, I would have done that as well.”

Fadnavis added, “They say the government will fall in six months but I promise, it will complete the term and we will also return to power in the next election. I wanted to come to Nagpur but was not able to as I was busy with work. I am grateful and thankful to you all for showing massive support. We will work 24 hours and we will make Maharashtra the top state in India. Shinde sir and I will put Maharashtra ahead of all other states.”

Thousands of Nagpur residents descended onto the streets and showed their support to Fadnavis, who along with his wife Amruta, stood atop a tempo and waved at the crowd. The streets were filled with banners, posters, hoardings and big cutouts of central BJP leaders like Modi, Shah, Gadkari and Nadda alongside those of Fadnavis.

Hundreds of policemen and officers, including senior officers, were a part of the security bandobast. Many motorists faced inconvenience as the streets were choked by hundreds trailing Fadnavis. Several roads were blocked for some time to ensure a smooth flow of Fadnavis’s rally.