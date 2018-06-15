Devendra Fadnavis highlights Maharashtra’s role in India’s growth story

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday presented a roadmap of “Magnetic Maharashtra” at an event, Mumbai Meets Manhattan, in New York. More than 500 delegates attended the programme.

Fadnavis, who is touring abroad to attract investors, said, “Maharashtra has set the ambitious goal of trillion-dollar economy by year 2025. The transformation initiated by the state government begins right from the grassroots. Our development index weighs on the positive change delivered in the lives and livelihood of the poor living in the remotest villages of state.” He said, “Magnetic Maharashtra is playing a key role in the growth story of New India. Whether it relates to leadership in industries or investments, Maharashtra is ahead.” Referring to the government’s flagship project, Jalyukt Shivar, the CM highlighted how 11,427 villages, which were drought-hit have become water neutral.

The water conservation projects have not only helped in getting rid of drought but also enabled sustainable agriculture in rural Maharashtra.

Emphasising on highest ever investments in infrastructure sector, the CM said, “The Rs 5.95 lakh crore infrastructure works are in process in various phases. The longest metro rail project stretching 250 km across Mumbai is already on grounds. The metro projects in Nagpur and Pune has already begun. Whether it is coastal road, water transport and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, there are projects which would improve communication network across Mumbai and Maharashtra.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App