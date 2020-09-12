Fadnavis: Govt never shown same promptness in demolishing Dawood’s illegal properties

Devendra Fadnavis went on to describe the Supreme Court staying Maratha quota as both surprising and shocking. (File)

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, took on the Shiv Sena-led government on Friday, saying that while it showed urgency and promptness in demolishing parts of the office of actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai, it has failed to take action against the illegal structures of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in the city.

Questioning the government’s motive behind demolishing the alleged illegal structures at Ranaut’s Pali Hill office, Fadnavis told mediapersons in New Delhi: “The government showed extraordinary promptness in demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s office. But it has never shown the same concern when it came to demolishing illegal structures of Dawood.”

“Why should BJP be blamed for the ongoing controversy? Ranaut became a big issue because of statements made by the ruling government. They challenged her to come to Mumbai. All their energies is focused on Kangana Ranaut,” he added. “Had they diverted even 50 per cent of their energy towards tackling Covid-19, the situation would have been better in the state.”

Claiming the Uddhav government feels the fight against Covid-19 is over, he said: “Kangana Ranaut is not a political leader. Yet, why is Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena pursuing the matter?”

He went on to describe the Supreme Court staying Maratha quota as both surprising and shocking. “Maharashtra’s case was identical to Tamil Nadu, which had also crossed the 50 per cent quota ceiling. Yet, while referring the matter to a constitutional bench, the SC had not stayed the existing reservation. The state government should have cited the Tamil Nadu case in the SC.”

He added: “Two issues were challenged in SC – first, the competence of Maharashtra legislature to accord reservation to the Marathas under Socially and Educational Backward Class category and second, if the reservation exceeds the 50 per cent overall quota limit.”

“Both these aspects are similar to Tamil Nadu and if properly argued before the constitutional bench, it would help in resolving the matter.

Unfortunately, the state government gave up on the matter since the first day of hearing in the SC. It had given an undertaking that due to Covid-19, it was not going to make any appointments in government services. Thus, making it clear it was ready for a stay on Maratha reservation,” said Fadnavis.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd