Devendra Fadnavis govt diverted funds meant for other districts to Nagpur: Ajit Pawar

DEPUTY CHIEF Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday hit out at the previous BJP-led regime in the state for “disproportionate allocation of funds” to Nagpur and some other areas in the Vidarbha region.

Contending that prevalent norms for fund distribution among districts were not adhered to by the Devendra Fadnavis regime, Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, alleged that budgetary funds meant for other districts were diverted for this purposes.

Speaking at the state Assembly, Pawar claimed that in 2019-20, then BJP government allotted a Rs 237 crore extra to Nagpur, which happens to be the home district of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. “We consider the size of the district, its population, and the human development index while allocating funds to a district. On the basis of these parameters, Nagpur should have received Rs 288 crore (in 2019-20) but was allocated Rs 525 crore,” Pawar said.

While alleging that his predecessor in the finance department, BJP’s Sudhir Mungantiwar, had allocated Rs 160 crore extra to his home district of Chandrapur, he said Wardha and Gadchiroli were also allocated funds disproportionately. In the process, Pawar alleged that at least 12 areas Mumbai (island city), Mumbai (suburbs), Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati were not given due funds.

Pawar was countering Opposition’s accusation that the Uddhav Thackeray government’s first Budget for 2020-21 had widening regional disparities while replying to a discussion on it in the Assembly. Both Fadnavis and Mungantiwar had earlier accused Pawar of slashing district plan funds of Nagpur, Chandrapur and Amravati, among others.

“We have adhered to the distribution norms,” argued Pawar, while contending that Nagpur was still allocated Rs 400 crore for 2020-21. “You’ve eaten someone else’s lunch. We have not,” he said, while pointing to the Opposition benches.

Listing out various allocations made for the development and welfare of farmers, others groups from Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra, Pawar criticised the Opposition for alleging that the Budget had widened the inequality gap between regions. “We won’t tolerate such criticism, as it is unfounded. No stepmotherly treatment has been meted out to any region,” he said. “Ugada dola, bagha neet (Open your eye, see clearer),’ he remarked, taking a dig at the Opposition benches.

Pawar also announced that Rs 1,800-crore government guarantee will be extended to cotton producers in Vidharbha, North Maharashtra and Marathwada. He said a ministerial sub-committee will be set up to look into their concerns.

Discussing measures taken by the government to enhance budgetary support to the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor and various development projects in these regions, Pawar said, “No project will suffer for lack of funds.”

Farm loan waiver:

Rs 11,300 cr in 15 days

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the government has so far distributed Rs 11,340 crore under its farm loan waiver scheme, rolled out a fortnight ago. “The money has been disbursed in 17.80 lakh farmer accounts so far. This includes 6 lakh farmers in Marathwada (Rs 3600 crore), 3.87 lakh farmers in north Maharashtra (Rs 2375 crore), 3.83 lakh farmers in Vidarbha (Rs 2575 crore) and 3.43 lakh farmers in western Maharashtra (Rs 2400 crore).

Windfall for MLAs

Just as widening deficit numbers have prompted the state to slash public sector capital investment in general, the government has been generous as far as funding to legislators goes. After hiking their salaries and allowances on Thursday, Ajit Pawar on Friday raised the limit of cars that legislators can buy from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. For 2020-21, the development fund at discretion of legislators has been raised from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore. Pawar doubled discretionary funds available underhill area development scheme.

