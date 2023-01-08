Devendra Fadnavis shouldn’t forget he also has a daughter: Supriya Sule amid Urfi Javed row

NCP leader Supriya Sule Saturday urged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to stop the mindless attack against women in the state by the BJP immediately.

Sule’s remarks have come amid the ongoing politics over actor Urfi Javed in the past few weeks.

The Nationalist Congress Party lawmaker said, “We live in progressive Maharashtra. Why should anybody target women? Such a thing does not behove a civilised and cultured state. It is my ardent appeal to Fadnavis to intervene and immediately stop this slugfest against women in the state.”

“As I have a daughter at home, I would like to tell Fadnavis he should remember even he has a daughter.”

The BJP’s Women’s Wing president Chitra Wagh had taken serious objections to Javed’s clothes. Wagh had appealed to the state women’s commission to take up the matter and reprimand the actor for wearing clothes which she said were indecent.

In response, Javed retorted sharply questioning Wagh’s right to moral policing.

The ongoing war of words, played out on television, has invited sharp criticism from leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). They have alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party was targeting Javed selectively and it was wrong.

Sule said, “When you target any woman don’t forget even if she is somebody’s daughter, or child. Such a thing cannot be tolerated. It should stop.”