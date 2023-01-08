scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Devendra Fadnavis shouldn’t forget he also has a daughter: Supriya Sule amid Urfi Javed row

Sule's remarks have come amid the ongoing politics over actor Urfi Javed in the past few weeks.

Supriya Sule (Twitter/@supriya_sule)
Listen to this article
Devendra Fadnavis shouldn’t forget he also has a daughter: Supriya Sule amid Urfi Javed row
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

NCP leader Supriya Sule Saturday urged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to stop the mindless attack against women in the state by the BJP immediately.

Sule’s remarks have come amid the ongoing politics over actor Urfi Javed in the past few weeks.

The Nationalist Congress Party lawmaker said, “We live in progressive Maharashtra. Why should anybody target women? Such a thing does not behove a civilised and cultured state. It is my ardent appeal to Fadnavis to intervene and immediately stop this slugfest against women in the state.”

“As I have a daughter at home, I would like to tell Fadnavis he should remember even he has a daughter.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
Judiciary vs legislature: A story from 1964
Judiciary vs legislature: A story from 1964

The BJP’s Women’s Wing president Chitra Wagh had taken serious objections to Javed’s clothes. Wagh had appealed to the state women’s commission to take up the matter and reprimand the actor for wearing clothes which she said were indecent.

Also read |Uorfi Javed hits back after BJP leader files complaint against her, brings up Bilkis Bano case: ‘I’m a bigger threat to society than rapists?’

In response, Javed retorted sharply questioning Wagh’s right to moral policing.

The ongoing war of words, played out on television, has invited sharp criticism from leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). They have alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party was targeting Javed selectively and it was wrong.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Sule said, “When you target any woman don’t forget even if she is somebody’s daughter, or child. Such a thing cannot be tolerated. It should stop.”

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 09:08 IST
Next Story

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr unveiling got more views than 2022 Football World Cup final

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close