Monday, Oct 31, 2022

As row over mega projects intensifies, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis announces Rs 492-crore electronics manufacturing cluster

Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Centre approved an electronics manufacturing cluster at Ranjangaon in Pune district under the National Policy on Electronics.

CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

With criticism over Maharashtra losing industrial projects to Gujarat mounting, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP Monday announced that the Centre approved an electronics manufacturing cluster at Ranjangaon in Pune district under the National Policy on Electronics.

“This will create robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem in Maharashtra. This Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Ranjangaon will be spread across 297.11 acre & Rs 492.85 crore will be spent on development. Rs 207.98 crore is GoI’s contribution,” he tweeted, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fadnavis said the EMC, targeted to attract Rs 2,000 crore investment and to generate 5,000 employment opportunities, will be ready in 32 months.

“This EMC will target units of industrial electronics, consumer electronics, solar PV manufacturing, E-Mobility products/components etc,” he tweeted.

The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray faction have been protesting against the Eknath Shinde government over Maharashtra losing out on investments. They demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Shinde and Industries Minister Uday Samant for letting the proposed Rs 21,935-crore Tata-Airbus military transport aircraft manufacturing facility go to Gujarat.

Earlier, Gujarat had pipped Maharashtra to land a joint venture of mining conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn.

The NCP Pune city unit staged a protest Monday accusing the Maharashtra government of working in the interest of Gujarat and hampering the prospects of youths in the state. The NCP had said earlier that Shinde should own moral responsibility for key projects going to Gujarat and resign the way British prime minister Liz Truss did.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 01:59:16 pm
