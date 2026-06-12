‘Congress is a sinking ship’: Devendra Fadnavis mocks Opposition merger talk

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday dismissed speculation that regional parties were exploring the possibility of a merger with the Congress, saying the party was a “sinking ship”.

“All those in the Opposition who are weaving such a narrative can be described as ‘Begani shadi mein Abdullah deewana’ (being excited about somebody else’s business). The Congress is a sinking ship. Nobody likes to step into a sinking ship,” Fadnavis said.

After Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Delhi following her party’s stunning defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, talk of mergers has gained traction amid calls for a united INDIA bloc.