Devendra Fadnavis: CDPQ, Bombardier keen to invest in the Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government and Quebec on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to take forward the process of economic cooperation in the field of Information Technology (IT), aeronautics, energy, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and tribal welfare. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, where a decision was taken to strengthen economic cooperation along with investments in core sectors. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Fadnavis described his meeting with Pierre Beaudoin, Chairman of the Board, Corporate Office, Bombardier, as very fruitful. Bombardier, a leading global aerospace and transportation company, manufactures aircraft and trains in Quebec.

A delegation led by Fadnavis is currently touring Canada. At Montreal, Fadnavis held a series of meetings with government heads and multinational companies. Fadnavis said, “I am thankful to Pierre Beaudoin for his kind words and plans to support Maharashtra Metro and Monorail Transport Infrastracture.”

The state government believes Metro and Monorail will change travel trends by bringing greater connectivity, comfort to people across Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra.

The development during his Canada visit was the talks he held to attract pension fund investments. Fadnavis met Michael Sabia, President and CEO of CDPQ. Terming the outcome as positive, Fadnavis said, “CDPQ has given consent to partner with Indian companies. It has also shown keen interest in investments and working with retail partners.” Fadnavis presented the economic and infrastructure potential of Maharashtra. He highlighted the Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor and logistic parks, ideal for foreign investments.

