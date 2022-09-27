Devendra Fadnavis asks Maharashtra Police to fast track recruitment of 20,000 cops, upgrade infrastructure to tackle cybercrime

The Maharashtra police was directed to fast track the recruitment of 20,000 police personnel and upgrade the infrastructure complete with advanced technology to tackle the challenges emerging through cybercrime. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, held a meeting with top police officers on Monday to discuss making policing more effective in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis said, “Coastal security remains a concern and needs to be further beefed up with modernised boats and related infrastructure.” Maharashtra has a long 720 km coastal stretch which remains vulnerable from the security point. After the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai, a high-powered committee had made major recommendations on coastal security. “After the passage of 14 years since the attack, we should upgrade the security system keeping in mind the emerging challenges,” he added.

Expressing concern over 1,641 prisoners securing bail but still being lodged in prisons, Fadnavis said, “The prisoners who are entitled for release cannot be held up in lock up for technical reasons. We have to find out some mechanism to expedite such cases and give justice to them. Such cases should be taken on priority.”

While emphasising the need for improving the conviction rate, Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra, which is known for best policing and legal infrastructure, will have to ensure that the conviction rate is considerably improved. The conviction rate has to be hundred per cent and it is not an impossible task.” He added that when he had taken charge as the Chief Minister in 2014, the conviction rate was nine per cent which now stands at 55 per cent.

During the meeting, various issues were discussed, including the growing instances of ‘love jihads’ and crimes against women. Among other issues discussed were addressing police housing, healthcare, prison reforms, narcotics, dog squad, police sports academy, crackdown against mathadi and blackmailers etc.

“We appreciate the hard work our police personnel do. The process of police housing, medical facilities to their families, incentives and special allowances too have been expedited,” Fadnavis added.