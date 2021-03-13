scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 13, 2021
Latest news

Devendra Fadnavis appointed Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini president

Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been appointed the vice-president, while Bhai Girkar and Arvind Rege will serve as the organisation’s secretary and treasurer respectively.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: March 13, 2021 6:55:21 pm
Devendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis at the annual general meeting of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in Mumbai (Twitter: @Dev_Fadnavis)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday was appointed president of the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP), a right-wing organisation.

At the meeting of the RMP trust, Fadnavis’s name won unanimous approval.

Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been appointed the vice-president, while Bhai Girkar and Arvind Rege will serve as the organisation’s secretary and treasurer respectively.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

RSS Akhil Bharatiya Communication head Anirudha Deshpande was the previous RMP president. After he completed his tenure, appointing the next president became necessary.

Established in 1982, RMP is a national organisation with its headquarters in Thane district and centres in Delhi, Pune and Mumbai. The organisation works as a training and research centre and imparts academic training in leadership development and voluntary roles among others.

Click here for more

The organisation holds regular interactive sessions with newly-elected members of the state Legislative Assembly and Parliament.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 13: Latest News

Advertisement