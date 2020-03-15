Devendra Fadnavis alleges fraud in school meal, procurement contracts

Contending that MoS (Education) Bacchu Kadu had himself flagged off irregularities in the tendering process, Fadnavis demanded an inquiry in the matter. (File) Contending that MoS (Education) Bacchu Kadu had himself flagged off irregularities in the tendering process, Fadnavis demanded an inquiry in the matter. (File)

FORMER CHIEF Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday trained guns at the Uddhav Thackeray government levelling corruption allegations in school meal contracts and those for the procurement of paddy and equipments meant for tribal residential schools.

Fadnavis, while participating in a debate on budgetary grants in the Assembly, alleged that contracts in these regard were tailored to suit a select coterie of contracts. He claimed that within one week, between February 10 and February 17 — the school education department had issued five notifications on the e-tender for the contract, modifying the terms and conditions of the tender, contending further that this was done to favour two contractors.

Contending that MoS (Education) Bacchu Kadu had himself flagged off irregularities in the tendering process, Fadnavis demanded an inquiry in the matter.

Refuting the allegations, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the contracts were awarded as per recommendations of the state level procurement committee. She argued that the five extensions giving to the tendering process were to ensure competitiveness in bidding for the contract.

Fadnavis further alleged that prevalent e-tendering norms were violated to favour select contractors in the procurement of equipment in tribal residential schools. “Such contracts are awarded on the basis of e-tendering or on the government e-marketplace (GEMS) portal. But this was not done in this case,” he said.

He contended further that a government resolution was not issued in the case as mandated to facilitate the irregularity. He alleged that millers who lacked adequate capacity and had been blacklisted in the past were handed paddy procurement contracts.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, while replying to the allegations, refuted them as baseless. “If the Leader of Opposition shares more details, we will look into them,” he said.

