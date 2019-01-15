Agri-tech farming plan to cope with climate challenges: Devendra Fadnavis

THE MAHARASHTRA government announced the first agri-tech plan to provide greater precision and scientific approach to farming across 40,913 state villages.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the plan and said it would guide farmers from sowing to harvest. It is a significant move to override the challenges posed by changes in climate and recurring droughts in state, he added.

After the launch, the CM also had a three-hour ‘Lok Samvaad’(interaction) with farmers across Maharashtra through video conference, where they expressed their aspirations and difficulties.

“Agri-tech is a step to digitally cover the process of farming in every field. The objective is to bring absolute precision through scientific methods. From satellites to drones, farmers will be facilitated with information and technology to plan the crop and beat the uncertainty arising out of climate changes. The Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC) assisted by ISRO will help the project. So far the various welfare measures for agriculture sector has helped 1.5 crore farmers in state,” said Fadnavis.

The farmers from district Jalna, Palghar, Gondia, Solapur, Osmanabad, Jalgaon, Yavatmal, Washim and Parbhani interacted with the CM.

Farmers from Palghar, a tribal area, talked about the importance of group farming. They informed there are 5,000 group farming modules in Palghar alone.

Under the group farming scheme government provides financial assistance upto Rs 1 crore. The condition is atleast 20 farmers with total land not exceeding 100 acre must come together and do farming.