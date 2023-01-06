Deven Bharti takes charge as spl commissioner of Mumbai Police

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Deven Bharti took charge as the Mumbai Police special commissioner on Thursday, a day after the state home department issued the appointment order for the newly created post.

Responding to criticism by opposition Congress and NCP that he was trying to create “parallel administration” by installing Bharti as special commissioner of police (CP), Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that Bharti will report to the Mumbai CP.

He told mediapersons that a decision to create the post of special commissioner in Mumbai was taken, as a missing link in the police organisation structure had to be filled. Fadnavis said that during his tenure as the CM, the post of the Mumbai Police commissioner was upgraded to a director general (DG) post from the rank of additional director general (ADG).

“An inspector general (IG) reports to the ADG, who then reports to the DG. Since joint commissioner is an IG-rank post, they were directly reporting to the DG and hence, an ADG-rank post was needed to fill the gap,” he added. The special commissioner’s post is an ADG-rank post, he said. “I don’t think I have done anything major. Only a missing link has been fixed.”

Earlier in the day, Bharti took charge as the special CP on the second floor of the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office.While earlier, the commissioner and joint commissioner (Law & order) had offices on the second floor, Bharti is likely to occupy the second office and the JCP (Law & Order) will move to the first floor.

Since this is a new post, Bharti did not take charge from any officer. Hours after taking charge, Bharti tweeted, “Mumbai Police is a Team. Singhams don’t exist @Mumbaipolice”.