Deven Bharti appointed special police commissioner of Mumbai

THE MAHARASHTRA government passed an order on Wednesday creating the new post of special police commissioner (Mumbai city), along the lines of the post in Delhi, and appointed IPS officer Deven Bharti to it.

The 1994-batch IPS officer, who is currently an additional director-general and was awaiting a posting, was previously joint commissioner of police (law & order) in the city.

The city police till date had a police commissioner who had five joint commissioners reporting to him. The creation of the new post will have the responsibilities divided.

Sources said that after several debates over the past few weeks, it was Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who pushed for the creation of the new post. With major events like Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections slated in the next few months, the post will be important in handling law and order in the city.

During the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s tenure, Bharti and two others were booked on charges of not registering an FIR against BJP leader Hyder Azam’s wife when it was alleged that fake documents had been used to procure her passport. The probe, however, did not find any evidence to back the charges and he was not named in the chargesheet filed by the Mumbai crime branch.

Bharti had headed the Maharashtra State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and was the additional commissioner of police (crime) before that. He was also involved in the investigations into several major crimes reported in the city, including the 26/11 terror attacks.