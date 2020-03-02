Development works: BMC gives Rs 640 cr for parties, corporators

“Allocation to parties is based on strength of corporators in the BMC,” a Sena corporator said on condition of anonymity as they have been asked by top party leaders to not talk about fund allocation until it comes up for discussion in the civic house on March 5. “Allocation to parties is based on strength of corporators in the BMC,” a Sena corporator said on condition of anonymity as they have been asked by top party leaders to not talk about fund allocation until it comes up for discussion in the civic house on March 5.

The BMC has allocated Rs 640 crore for political parties and corporators for development works. This allocation is part of BMC’s Budget for 2020-21 and was approved in an informal Standing Committee meeting last week. The BMC presented a Budget of Rs 33,441 crore on February 4.

While the ruling Shiv Sena gets the highest share of allocation of about Rs 170 crore, the second largest party in the BMC, the BJP, has been given about Rs 90 crore. The allocations were made as per the strength of parties in the civic body. The Congress with 29 corporators has been given around Rs 70 crore while about Rs 20 crore each will be given to the NCP and SP, officials from the Chief Account department said. The allocation also includes Rs 1 crore development fund for each 227 corporators, which would be used for development works like drain repairs, footpaths, providing bins in respective wards, etc.

Apart from development works, funds will be used for any other specific works suggested by the corporators. The allocation for mayor fund is yet to be decided.

“Now it will be discussed in the civic house. And during discussion corporators will give their suggestions and demand allocations for infrastructure-related works in their constituencies. Allocation to parties is based on strength of corporators in the BMC,” a Sena corporator said on condition of anonymity as they have been asked by top party leaders to not talk about fund allocation until it comes up for discussion in the civic house on March 5.

