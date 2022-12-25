Development Plan 2034: BMC to build bridge over Poisar river near Kandivali

THE BMC is going to construct a bridge over the Poisar River near Kandivali, connecting the area near Poisar Subway with the west side of Kandivali station.

At present, there is an existing road at Poisar beside the railway tracks, between Borivali and Kandivali stations. The proposed DP road will run parallel to this bridge. A DP road is a road planned in the Development Plan 2034 of Mumbai for added connectivity and missing links.

The length of the bridge will be 30 meters, which does not include the landing arms on both sides. The length of the approaches on either side is about 40 meters each.

This will provide added connectivity to the densely populated residential area just outside the Kandivali station and seamless connectivity across the Poisar River. The bridge will have footpaths of 1.5 meters in width on either side with specially planned staircase access for pedestrians.

The civic body recently floated a tender for the bridge, with an estimated cost for construction of Rs 6 crore.

As a portion of the structure was partially constructed before, the contractor appointed by the civic body will now build the superstructure of the bridge and carry out structural stability surveys. Staircases for the bridge and pedestrian access will be constructed again. If required, the entire structure will also be reconstructed.