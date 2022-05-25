Mumbai: Development authority hands over information house to DGIPR

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding handing over of Information House (Mahiti Bhavan) at Nerul in Navi Mumbai from City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) was inked on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was the chief guest at the event that saw the MoU being signed between DGIPR principal secretary Deepak Kapoor and CIDCO managing director Sanjay Mukherjee at Sahyadri Guest House.

Speaking at the function, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he was the editor for Daily Saamana for some time and has grown up witnessing the relations between politics and journalists due to which he had a long-standing relationship with journalism. Recalling the time when typesetting was used in newsrooms and blocks for printing, he said that media has underwent sea changes.

Stating that information can now be sent world over in a moment, he said that Mahiti Bhavan would be useful for media persons for the purpose. Pointing out that many times, news based on wrong information are spread or broadcasted, he said that in such cases, facts need to be told with appropriate rejoinders and Mahiti Bhavan concept would play important role in the regard.

He directed preparation of a detailed plan for initiatives to be undertaken by the Mahiti Bhavan. Kapoor said a media response centre along with digital library has been set up at the Mahiti Bhavan situated in CIDCO building over an area of 6,883 square feet. The building has facilities such as conference room, offices, multi-purpose hall, guest room, waiting room, kitchen and parking.

Built at a cost of Rs 2.58 crore, it also houses a state-of-the-art studio, live-streaming facility, media training centre, press room, library, digital library, separate section for various publications, exhibition hall, halls for rare pictures and collection of audio-visual content, social media cell, press conference hall and media response cell.