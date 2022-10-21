Developers’ pleas for exemption of Rs 800 cr dismissed

THE BOMBAY High Court on Thursday dismissed over 100 petitions by realtors, who are developing projects on lands or properties of state government, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) or BMC lands/properties and sought exemptions from levy, imposition, demand and recovery of development charges by BMC under Section 124F of the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966.

The developers claimed that such recoveries were illegal and contrary to the law. The exemption sought was to the tune of Rs 800 crore. The state government replied that since the lands were developed by private developers and not government agencies, levying charges was justified. The court upheld the state’s stand and dismissed the pleas.

Section 124F of the MRTP Act prescribed that no development charge shall be levied on the institution of use or change of use, or development of, any land or building vested in or under the control or possession of the Central or State Government or of any local authority.

A division bench of Justice R D Dhanuka and Justice Kamal R Khata passed judgement after hearing the pleas, which claimed that the petitioners are developing lands belonging to the state government, MHADA, BMC and therefore, the development undertaken by them is exempted and petitioners are not liable to pay development charges.

It was submitted that amounts already paid by the petitioners under protest towards development charges should be refunded to the petitioners. The petitioners, through senior advocate Milind Sathe along with advocates Girish Godble and Saket Mone submitted that it is enough for a person seeking exemption of development charge that the property belongs to a local authority. The question of whether the local authority owns or exercises control in respect of such property is not required to be separately met.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni along with advocate Akshay Shinde opposed the pleas and said that if the land was to be developed by the government authorities itself, only then the exemption could be granted on the development charges. The bench found “no merit” in the petitions and dismissed the same.