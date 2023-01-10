Developers must earmark 5% area in projects for Miyawaki Forest: BMC

THE BMC on Monday made it mandatory for builders to earmark 5 per cent of the overall area in all upcoming projects to set up a Miyawaki Forest.

Miyawaki plantation is a Japanese concept for creating dense urban forests under which saplings of native origins are planted in proximity to ensure a high density of trees within a smaller area. These gardens are known to prevent erosion of the topmost layer of the soil during heavy rainfall.

The BMC said that any residential building that will be constructed on a plot around or above 10,000 square meters should have at least 5 per cent of the overall designated space allotted for open spaces reserved for creating Miyawaki Forests. The civic body’s building proposal department will include this new provision in the guidelines for the upcoming reality projects so that architects and developers earmark the space in the layout plan, and the same would be inducted in the overall development plan of Mumbai as well.

The corporation initiated the concept of Miyawaki plantation in 2019, and as of 2022 more than four lakh trees have been planted in as many as 43 open spaces in Mumbai under this method. The saplings planted under the Miyawaki method grow faster than those planted under the conventional method. These also require no or minimum maintenance.