Developers carried out illegal work, registered fake beneficiaries for SRA project near WEH: AAP

The AAP has alleged that a realty company, in which Shiv Sena MLA Yogesh Ramdas Kadam is a partner, has carried out illegal work and registered fake beneficiaries in a slum rehabilitation project at Kandivali (East). The party lodged a formal complaint in the matter before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding a probe.

The project, Sumukh Hills, is being developed by a firm, Yogsiddhi Developers, under Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) near Western Express Highway (WEH). At a press conference on Friday, the AAP alleged that the developers were appointed builders in 2004, a year before the company was incorporated.

“The Bandongri Ekta Grihnirman Sanstha (slum dwellers association) was formed in 2004 and Sanjay Neve was appointed architect in the same year. However, Neve got a highway NOC (no-objection certificate) from the public works department in January 2001 for an application he submitted in 2000. How did Neve submit the appointment letter of the architect in 2000 when it was issued only in 2004? How did he produce layout plans, SRA approvals and other documents essential for a highway NOC when the society was not even formed and Yogsiddhi Developers was not incorporated, and the architect was not appointed? In fact, MLA Yogesh Kadam must have been 13 or 14 years old then,” said Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP executive member.

The AAP has alleged that the “pre-dated and illegal” NOC of 2000 was given to Yogsiddhi Developers to surpass the 2001 government resolution, which stated that 60 metres from the centre of the WEH or 15 metres from the border of the same highway, whichever is more, should be left out as a buffer zone for any construction activity. “Sumukh Hills is entirely inside the buffer zone,” Menon added.

The AAP has also alleged that the builder did not hand over mandatory recreation ground to the Mumbai civic body, as mandated in the environment clearance. “On October 19, 2014, Kadam gave an undertaking to the CEO of SRA that all conditions laid down by environment ministry will be binding on him. One of the main conditions laid down by the ministry is that the builder will provide a recreation ground area of 787.05 sq m and will hand it over to the BMC before getting an occupation certificate. No such area exists, and flats have already been sold and occupied,” Menon said.

The AAP has demanded that the project should be shelved, as environment clearance was not complied with and fake beneficiaries were created for the project. Yogsiddhi Developers is the registered builder of the project. Kadam and his brother Siddhesh, a Yuva Sena member — sons of Sena heavyweight and MLA from Ratnagiri district Ramdas Kadam — are partners in the firm.

While Kadam remained unreachable for a comment, Siddhesh refused to comment on the issue saying the matter was sub-judice.