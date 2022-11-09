Developer, plot owner booked for ‘felling’ 560 trees in Malad (East)

The Dindoshi police have booked Ferani Hotels Private Limited and the Dinshaw Trust for allegedly felling 560 trees on a plot near the IT Park in Malad (East), Mumbai. The FIR was registered based on a complaint from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The ‘illegal’ felling of trees reportedly took place in June this year. On June 26, whistleblower Bhaskar Parab, who is also a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party worker and local resident of Malad (East), called up the Gardens department of the BMC and alerted the civic body.

A BMC team after receiving the phone call from Parab rushed to the plot (Survey 239, Part I) near the IT Park and found that 560 trees were cut. The BMC then complained about the matter to the Dindoshi police.

An FIR was finally registered Monday (November 7) based on the BMC’s complaint.

As per the BMC’s complaint, the owner of the plot, Dinshaw Trust, and the custodian/developer, Ferani Hotels Private Limited, have been booked under Sections 21 (offence and penalty) and 8 (restrictions on felling of trees) of Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975.

Reacting to the development, Parab told indianexpress.com: “Only registering an FIR is of no use, they should act on it. The police filed the FIR after the BMC gave them four reminders… We will keep following up on the issue with the police till the time of filing the charge sheet. Also, as per the law, the BMC needs to do a census of trees every five years but they haven’t done this. We will keep a tab on this as well to ensure illegal tree cutting can be stopped.”

The indianexpress.com contacted Ferani Hotels Private Limited over email but their response is awaited.

Advertisement

When contacted, a police official from the Dindoshi police station confirmed the registration of the FIR but refused to share any further details. BMC officials, too, refused to make any comment on the issue.